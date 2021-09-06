Orleans To Hold Public Hearing On Sewer Use Rules

ORLEANS – The Orleans Select Board will hold a hybrid public hearing on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 to consider the proposed fee schedule included in the proposed sewer use rules and regulations.

The goal is to receive public input regarding the proposed fee schedule.

A copy of the proposed regulations can be found on the “News and Announcements” page of the Orleans Town Website.

The meeting will be held in the Nauset Room of the Orleans Town Hall, with remote attendance available through Zoom.

To join using Zoom, click here or join by telephone 646-558-8656, and use Webinar ID 842 5118 9827.

