Orleans Special Town Meeting to Address Fertilizer Home Rule

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is holding a special town meeting at 6 p.m. on October 17 that will include topics such as home fertilizers.

A warrant on the article aims to address where and how fertilizer may be utilized in the town. If passed, it would prohibit the use of fertilizer on properties, with the exceptions of growing fruits and vegetables.

The goal behind the prohibition is to prevent Cape Cod’s sole source aquifer from receiving excessive amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus runoff, which supporters of the article say contributes to ground water pollution and negatively impacts local wildlife.

The vote comes after the town’s Select Board unanimously decided back in June to act on the matter.