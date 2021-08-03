You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Summer Info Meeting is Wednesday

August 3, 2021

ORLEANS – Orleans residents will be able to provide their thoughts and ask questions about issues and future plans for the town during the annual Summer Informational Meeting on Wednesday, August 4.

The town’s Select Board members and Town Administrator John Kelly will be on-hand at Town Hall to discuss policies and address comments.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Nauset Meeting Room located within Town Hall. Virtual access to the meeting will also be provided via Zoom.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

