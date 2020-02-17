Orleans to Hold Capital Improvements Public Hearing Thursday

ORLEANS – The Orleans Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee will hold a joint public hearing Thursday, February 20 on the Capital Improvements Plan and Capital Budget.

The plan includes all proposed projects for a five-year period beginning July 1, 2021 (FY 2022-2026).

The budget includes all capital projects planned for Fiscal Year 2021.

Project descriptions and estimated costs are subject to change as the scope is refined and additional information becomes available.

Copies of the plan are available for review in the Town Administrator/Board of Selectmen Office and on the town’s website at www.town.orleans.ma.us.

The hearing is at 7:15 p.m. at Town Hall.