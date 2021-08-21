Orleans To Host Weekend Water Events In September

ORLEANS – The Orleans Pond Coalition will host a “Celebrate Our Waters” weekend of events on September 17, 18 and 19, 2021.

Held in partnership with the Town of Orleans, the event consists of over 50 free activities to celebrate the role which the estuaries, ponds, lakes, and nature have in the livelihoods of Cape Codders.

Orleans Pond Coalition is a volunteer organization whose mission is to protect the saltwater estuaries and freshwater ponds and lakes of Orleans.

The weekend will feature a Family Fun Tent in Rock Harbor beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18.

A sand sculpture contest with cash giveaways and free ice cream for contest participants will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m.

A bonfire at Nauset Beach will take place later that evening.

Other events will include guided bird tours, tours of a local cranberry bog or oyster farm, and a gallery reception.

For the complete schedule of events or to volunteer over the weekend, click here.

Written by Matthew Tomlinson