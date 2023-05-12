Orleans Urgent Care Center to Re-Open Friday

ORLEANS – Cape Cod Healthcare will be reopening its seasonal Urgent Care Center in Orleans on Friday, May 12.

Walk-in services such as X-ray screening and COVID-19 rapid testing will be provided by staff members from Cape Cod Hospital at the site, which will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. into the fall.

No appointments or referrals are required to seek treatment for illnesses or injuries in Orleans, according to the organization.

For more details, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.