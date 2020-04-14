You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Wants Its Residents to Complete U.S. 2020 Census

Orleans Wants Its Residents to Complete U.S. 2020 Census

April 14, 2020

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans wants its residents to complete the federal 2020 census.

Recent data has shown that only about 20 percent have of the town’s residents have completed the survey.

The U.S. Census counts every person in the country every 10 years.

The information gathered through the census is used to decide how much communities get in state and federal money for items like education, transportation and public health.

All of the answers taken in the census are kept confidential.

Click here for more information.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 