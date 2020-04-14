Orleans Wants Its Residents to Complete U.S. 2020 Census

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans wants its residents to complete the federal 2020 census.

Recent data has shown that only about 20 percent have of the town’s residents have completed the survey.

The U.S. Census counts every person in the country every 10 years.

The information gathered through the census is used to decide how much communities get in state and federal money for items like education, transportation and public health.

All of the answers taken in the census are kept confidential.

Click here for more information.