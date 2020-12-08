Orleans Wants Public Input on Wayfinding Plan

ORLEANS – The Orleans Planning Board is working with the Cape Cod Commission to develop a “wayfinding” plan for downtown Orleans and is looking for public input.

The plan will help facilitate improved movement for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

Planners also said that the project would highlight Orleans’ character.

The plan will make recommendations for signage, including pavement treatments and possible technological options.

The Planning Board hosted a public survey in September, and this second survey will build on the results of the first.

The focus of the second survey will be on design preferences and can be found here.

The survey will be open through December 20.