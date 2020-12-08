You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Wants Public Input on Wayfinding Plan

Orleans Wants Public Input on Wayfinding Plan

December 8, 2020

ORLEANS – The Orleans Planning Board is working with the Cape Cod Commission to develop a “wayfinding” plan for downtown Orleans and is looking for public input.

The plan will help facilitate improved movement for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

Planners also said that the project would highlight Orleans’ character.

The plan will make recommendations for signage, including pavement treatments and possible technological options.

The Planning Board hosted a public survey in September, and this second survey will build on the results of the first.

The focus of the second survey will be on design preferences and can be found here.

The survey will be open through December 20.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 