Orleans Wastewater Project Traffic Detours Expected in Coming Weeks

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans has released a new update concerning their ongoing Wastewater Infrastructure Project.

The report covers the construction schedule for the next two weeks, including construction areas and the traffic areas that could be affected.

Construction crews will be at 29 Overland Way and 32 Lots Hollow Road, causing traffic detours.

Bay Ridge Road near Overland Way will also be affected.

Jones Road and Locust Road will also be experiencing detours due to the installation of gravity sewers, and the performance of sewer services.

Though access will be allowed for residents and local businesses, Jones Road and Locust Road will be closed to traffic.

Delays are expected from 7AM to 4PM on weekdays.

Alternate routes to avoid traffic and congestion should be considered when making travel plans.

More updates on the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project can be expected at a later date.