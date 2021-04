ORLEANS – Water main flushing throughout Orleans is set to begin on Wednesday, April 21.

The project, which is expected to last roughly three weeks, will be carried out in different neighborhoods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Announcements of where flushing is being done will be made each day on the town’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

When flushing is being carried out in their neighborhoods, residents are advised to refrain from using or drawing water.