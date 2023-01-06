Orleans Water Quality Receives $330,000 Boost from Barnstable County

ORLEANS – Orleans is taking another step towards improving local water quality after being approved for ARPA money from Barnstable County.

The $330,000 grant will fund the design and construction of drainage in the Meetinghouse sewer area—the town’s most impaired water body, according to Orleans Select Board Member Kevin Galligan.

“This funding will go to immediate use. We’re literally going out to bid in a matter of weeks. Fingers crossed we will not get hit by inflation adjustments, but if we need to, we’ll go back to town meeting and get a supplement, but our town voters have approved multiple times these investments,” said Galligan.

He added that the money will have an immediate impact for Orlean’s residents.

“It helps relieve the taxpayers burden. Every Little bit gets us across the finish line for water quality improvements. This is what it’s about.”

Galligan said that more sewering, reduced fertilizer use, and oyster aquaculture improvements are also leading to big impacts on the quality of the town’s ponds.