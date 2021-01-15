Oyster Harbor Bridge in Osterville Undergoes Renovations

BARNSTABLE – Plans have been made by Town of Barnstable for the renovation of the Oyster Harbor Bridge.

The town’s contractor, MAS Building and Bridge, Inc. is under contract to complete the rehabilitation project.

Improvements will be made to the structural integrity of the bridge as well as safety, including replacements of steel stringers, replacements of abutment joints, repairs to columns supporting the bridge tender’s house, and replacement of safety railings on the machine platform, said town officials.

One lane of traffic will need to be closed for the duration of the project.

Town officials said that temporary traffic signals will be installed to manage traffic during the work.

The draw-bridge will also not be operating during the lane closures, barring marine vessels from passing under until completion of the project.

The lane closure is scheduled to begin during the week of January 18 and is expected to be completed by May 1.

According to town officials, the typical work hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4 pm, though weekend work might be necessary.