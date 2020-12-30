Outdoor Dining Approved for Eleven Falmouth Restaurants

FALMOUTH – Permits for temporary outdoor dining during the winter season were recently approved by the Falmouth Board of Selectmen for eleven restaurants in town.

The permits allow outdoor dining through March 31, 2021, with another round of dining permits to be made available after April 1, said Town Manager Julian Suso at a recent select board meeting.

“We appreciate the restaurants for their flexibility, and it’s very important we do everything we can to maintain their viability,” said Suso.

“This board, and the town administration and staff, are doing everything we can to facilitate the continued operation of restaurants on an outdoor, temporary setting, including temporary licensure for using sidewalks and other areas to facilitate their successful operation through this pandemic.”

The board noted that some restaurants have outdoor dining permissions as part of their regular license, and so do not need to go through the application process to continue the practice, though expansions to regularly permitted space do require approval.

Outdoor dining licenses were issued to Anchor Ale House, Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar, C Salt Wine Bar and Grille, Crabapples, Chapoquoit Grill, The Conference Table, Grumpy’s Pub, Liam Maguire’s Irish Pub, Mary Ellen’s Portuguese Bakery, Pickle Jar Kitchen, and Quarterdeck Restaurant.

“We’re hoping that a combination of their temporary adjustments in terms of keeping the inclement weather out and possibly some unseasonably warm weather will facilitate that being as successful as possible,” said Suso.

Suso said that the permits include the condition that businesses assist with any necessary snow removal so that residents have access to sidewalks.