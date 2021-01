TRURO – Mercedes Cab Company has received $50,000 in funding from MassDevelopment.

The money is a part of the latest round of funding from the Taxi and Livery Business Support Grant Program, which aims to enhance competitiveness within the industry as well as promote safety, proper training, and more.

Money was also given to the Transportation Alliance and New England Livery Association, both statewide organizations. They each received $1 million from MassDevelopment.