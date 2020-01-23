‘Outlet Challenge’ Incident Reported at Barnstable High School

HYANNIS – The viral “Outlet Challenge,” which promotes unsafe use of electricity and fire, has made its way to a Cape Cod school.

Teens across the state are attempting to copy a viral TikTok video that dares others to spark electrical outlets using a partially plugged in phone charger and coin.

A student attempted the challenge Wednesday at Barnstable High School, according to a message from Principal Patrick Clark sent to families.

There were no injuries and only minor damage reported.

Clark said the prompt action of a teacher allowed for immediate communication with a school resource officer and the Hyannis Fire Department.

School officials will continue to collaborate on an investigation of the incident and potential legal and code of conduct consequences may follow.

“This type of juvenile and potentially dangerous behavior fails to meet the core values of our school and will not be tolerated,” Clark wrote.

The recent spike in similar incidents has prompted a warning to fire departments from State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Ostroskey sent a memo to departments and districts across the state on Tuesday regarding the video.

“This video is a concern and similar to past viral videos that encourage unsafe behavior,” Ostroskey wrote.

He recommended departments reach out to local new outlets, school officials and parent organizations to alert them to the challenge.

“Advise them to, not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets, but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers,” he wrote.