More Than 200 Donors Take Part in Annual Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive

February 14, 2020

YARMOUTH – Over 200 donors took part in the 10th Annual Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive that was held this past weekend.

According to former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos who helped to organize the event, it is the largest number of people to ever participate in a blood drive on the Cape and Islands for Cape Cod Healthcare.

The three-day event resulted in 153 productive units of blood and 62 first time blood donors signing up.

The event is held every year in honor of Xiarhos, a U.S. Marine Corporal and Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School graduate who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

