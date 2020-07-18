You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Over 23,500 State Residents Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week

July 18, 2020

BOSTON – More than 23,500 Massachusetts residents filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance last week.

It represents a decrease of over 3,000 claims over the previous week and is the fifth consecutive week of decline.

For the week of July 5 to July 11, there were a total of 527,307 continued claims, which was down 1.5 percent over the previous week.

Since March 15, there have been a total of more than 1.1 million initial unemployment claims filed.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance initial claims for the week ending July 11 were 12,832, which was slightly less than the previous week.

Since April 20, around 664,046 residents have filed for PUA.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provided up to 13 weeks of extended benefits, was implemented on May 21.

For the week ending July 11, 4,689 PEUC initial claims were filed bringing the total filings to 70,356 since implementation.

