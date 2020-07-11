More Than 26,000 File Unemployment Claims in Mass. Last Week

BOSTON – Over 26,000 Massachusetts residents filed unemployment insurance claims with the state last week.

It represents a decrease of 2,400 claims over the previous week and is the fourth consecutive week of decline.

Since March 15, there have been a total of more than 1 million initial unemployment claims filed.

For the week of June 28 to July 4, there were a total of 535,201 continued claims, which was down 2.4 percent over the previous week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance initial claims for the week ending July 4 were 12,969, which was more than 1,185 fewer than the previous week.

Since April 20, around 651,214 residents have filed for PUA.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provided up to 13 weeks of extended benefits, was implemented on May 21.

For the week ending July 4, 6,523 PEUC initial claims were filed bringing the total filings to 65,667 since implementation.

Among the job sectors, retail trade, food and accommodation, and health and social assistance continued to show the largest number of initial claims filed last week.