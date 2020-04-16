Over 30,000 Massachusetts COVID-19 Cases Now Confirmed

BOSTON-There are now over 30,000 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus within Massachusetts, according to a report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) published Thursday afternoon.

2,263 new cases were reported in the latest update, bringing the statewide total to 32,181 positive cases. 140,773 tests have been conducted across Massachusetts.

Thursday’s report also confirmed 137 additional fatalities, bringing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state to 1,245.

No additional deaths were confirmed within Barnstable County, Dukes County, or Nantucket County by the DPH. The newly reported victims were anywhere between their 40s and 100s.

The DPH has reported that 550 positive cases are within Barnstable County as of Thursday, along with 12 within Dukes County and nine within Nantucket County.

