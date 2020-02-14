Over $40,000 Raised for Harwich Pony Attacked Last Weekend

HARWICH – Over $40,000 has been raised for “Scottie” the pony, who was violently attacked by a broken pitchfork handle in Harwich last weekend.

The pony was attacked after three other horses were let loose out of their stalls.

Harwich Police are still investigating the incident and have not made any announcements on arrests.

The pony’s owners have reported that the handle was removed by a veterinarian who was at the scene and surgery last Sunday was successful.

Since then, the horses let loose have been secured and Scottie has been under the care of CB Equestrian in Harwich.

Nearly 900 people have donated to the GoFundMe page that has been set up for the pony, with the initial goal being $25,000 to go towards the care for Scottie.

CB Equestrian has reported that Scottie is “eating well and doing his best to heal”.

Harwich Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them to help in their investigation.

For more information on Scottie and to donate, click here.