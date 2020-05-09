Over 55,000 Massachusetts Residents Filed Unemployment Claims With the State Last Week

BOSTON – Massachusetts had more than 55,000 residents file claims for unemployment insurance last week.

The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said that it’s the fifth consecutive week of fewer initial claims filing over the previous week.

Since March 15, there have been a total of 777,232 initial unemployment claims filed.

For the week of April 26 to May 2, there were a total of over 556,000 continued UI claims, an increase of 5.4 percent over the previous week.

Since April 20, around 185,000 residents have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Over the last month, the customer service staff at the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has grown from around 50 employees to over 1,300.

The remote customer service operation is making over 25,000 individual contacts per day and the DUA continues to host daily unemployment town halls which have been attended by over 230,000 constituents.

Among the job sectors, retail trade, food and accommodation, and health and social assistance continued to show the largest number of initial claims filed last week.