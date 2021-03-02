Cape Cod to Get More Than $65 Million in Federal COVID Money

HYANNIS – The COVID relief measure that passed the House this past weekend includes more than $65 million for Barnstable County and municipalities across Cape Cod.

About $41 million in funding would go directly to Barnstable County if the bill becomes law, while roughly $24 million would go to individual towns in the region.

The money is a part of about $350 billion in funding reserved for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ninth Congressman Bill Keating (D) said the funding is “necessary to combat this virus, provide income and food security, and literally save lives.”

The following is an excerpt from a release published by Congressman Keating’s office, detailing the funding specifically going to individuals towns on the Cape: