HYANNIS – Sewer upgrades along Ocean Street in Hyannis will result in overnight traffic closures starting Tuesday, May 30.

Crews will be carrying out construction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Old Colony Road and Bay Street, as traffic will be closed and detours will be in place. Drivers are advised to proceed through the area with caution.

The project will run through Friday, June 2.