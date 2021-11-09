Oyster Harbor Bridge Work to Continue Into Thursday

OSTERVILLE – Traffic delays by the Oyster Harbor Bridge in Osterville are slated to continue through Thursday, November 11.

The bridge’s ladder on its south side is being replace as part on an ongoing project. With that, there have been periodic closures to all traffic for upwards of 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Drivers are advised to be aware of the possibility of full traffic closures during those hours through Thursday and to proceed with caution. Safety signs will be posted in the area and police details will also be on hand to aid with traffic.