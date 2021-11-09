You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Oyster Harbor Bridge Work to Continue Into Thursday

Oyster Harbor Bridge Work to Continue Into Thursday

November 9, 2021

OSTERVILLE – Traffic delays by the Oyster Harbor Bridge in Osterville are slated to continue through Thursday, November 11.

The bridge’s ladder on its south side is being replace as part on an ongoing project. With that, there have been periodic closures to all traffic for upwards of 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Drivers are advised to be aware of the possibility of full traffic closures during those hours through Thursday and to proceed with caution. Safety signs will be posted in the area and police details will also be on hand to aid with traffic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 