Pair of Yarmouth firefighters honored in statewide recognition of firefighting heroism

YARMOUTH – State officials recently honored 170 Massachusetts Firefighters throughout the state for acts of lifesaving heroism and community service at the state’s thirty-sixth Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards, including Lieutenant/EMT Kevin Enright and firefighter/EMT Robert Crosby Jr. Of the Yarmouth Fire Department.

“This year’s awards reflect selfless acts of courage and skill that saved lives, protected homes, and delivered our most vulnerable residents from danger,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“To every firefighter who puts on the gear and answers the call,” she said, “you have my gratitude and the gratitude of our entire state. We are so proud to support you as you support our safety every day.”

The awards were chosen to reflect responses to 17 high-pressure emergencies from June 20, 2024, to June 30, 2025

“We have a saying in the fire service,” said State Fire Marshall Davine, “you risk a little to save a little, and you risk a lot to save a lot.”

“In big cities and small towns, these firefighters risked everything when lives were on the line. The physical, mental, and technical skills they bring to this demanding job are second to none, and the Firefighter of the Year awards are a small way of recognizing their singular value to our Commonwealth.”