Pan-Mass Challenge Adapting 2020 Ride Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

HYANNIS – The Pan-Mass Challenge is adapting its 2020 ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the organization released $4 million of funds raised thus far this year to act as seed funding for Dana-Farber’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which supports patients currently receiving care.

Officials from the bike-a-thon want to maintain their commitment to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute while prioritizing the health and safety of riders and volunteers.

The organizations traditional ride, which typically includes 12 routes spanning 25 to 192 miles over the first weekend of every August, will transition into an interactive experience that every participant can engage in from their home.

The “Reimagined PMC” will bring together thousands of riders, volunteers, donors, and supporters from their hometowns around the globe to celebrate the spirit of the PMC weekend while making and impact on the fight against cancer.

“Coming together the first weekend of every August is a beloved tradition for thousands of PMC participants, while we’re unable to move forward with our ride safely in the same way we have over the past 40 years, we cannot and will not let our community or Dana-Farber down,” said Billy Starr, PMC Founder and Executive Director.

“Our mission to support Dana-Farber in the fight against cancer is more important than ever. And in reimagining what our event can be, we hope to inspire even more participation from those joining us at home.”

The 2020 PMC will include many activities as previous yeas with news twists and unique virtual adaptations that will make it easy to participate from home including:

PMC 2020 Reimagined Opening Ceremonies, broadcasting live on Friday, July 31

An official “starting line” to symbolize the commencement of the 2020 PMC on Saturday, August 1

The PMC Pedal Partner Trent, in partnership with Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic

Entertainment and celebration at Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s quad

A global “Living Proof” toast to honor those that are currently undergoing, or have undergone, cancer treatment.

As Dana-Farber’s largest contributor, the PMC remains committed to raising critical funding for lifesaving cancer research, treatment and patient care.

“We are incredibly grateful for the PMC’s unwavering dedication to Dana-Farber, their creative thinking in rallying their community around an event that provides essential funding for our institution and patients is a shining example of agility and commitment,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber.

“Cancer doesn’t stop even during these difficult days. PMC dollars are critical to support the world-class cancer care and additional resources we provide our patients and their families, and we are especially thankful for this seed gift and the ongoing support.”

For more information on the 2020 PMC, click here.