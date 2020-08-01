Pan-Mass Challenge Set for Saturday

HYANNIS – The Pan-Mass Challenge is set to begin Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event has been transitioned to a virtual format.

“PMC 2020 Reimagined” participants will ride or show their support through individual activities, on or off the bike, throughout the weekend with the goal of raising $41 million in support of cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

If the PMC achieves its $41 million goal this year, that will bring the total contributions raised from the event to more than $761 million, surpassing three quarters of a billion dollars raised since 1980.

The PMC donates 100 percent of every rider raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 57 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

According to PMC officials, the need for cancer research and treatment funding is more critical than ever, with a predicted decrease in cancer diagnoses by halted doctor visits and routine check-ups that enable early detection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 PMC will include many activities as previous yeas with news twists and unique virtual adaptations that will make it easy to participate from home including:

An official “starting line” to symbolize the commencement of the 2020 PMC on Saturday, August 1

The PMC Pedal Partner Trent, in partnership with Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic

Entertainment and celebration at Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s quad

A global “Living Proof” toast to honor those that are currently undergoing, or have undergone, cancer treatment.

An At-Home Virtual PMC Ride

“We are incredibly grateful for the PMC’s unwavering dedication to Dana-Farber, their creative thinking in rallying their community around an event that provides essential funding for our institution and patients is a shining example of agility and commitment,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber.

“Cancer doesn’t stop even during these difficult days. PMC dollars are critical to support the world-class cancer care and additional resources we provide our patients and their families, and we are especially thankful for this seed gift and the ongoing support.”

For more information on the 2020 PMC, click here.