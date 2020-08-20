Pandemic Continues to Impact CapeFLYER

HYANNIS – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact regional transportation services, including the CapeFLYER.

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir said that people are still generally reluctant to revert back to typical public transportation routines.

Multiple modes of public transportation have seen similar percentage decreases in ridership compared to last year due to the virus outbreak.

Trains specifically have seen notable hits, Cahir explained, as the MBTA’s Commuter Rail and CapeFLYER have seen hits in ridership.

While nearly 100 people would get off of CapeFLYER trains in the past, Cahir has seen some trains have less than 10 passengers arrive to stations in recent weeks.

“I think it’s just consistent with train service around the state, and actually around the country,” Cahir said.

Cahir did note that the authority has seen more positive figures from the CapeFLYER in comparison to the commuter rail statewide.

Even with the decrease in ridership, Cahir said that the CCRTA is continuing to advertise the CapeFLYER’s services, along with the fact that thorough cleaning and safety measures are being taken.

“We’re doing all the right things,” he continued.

“It’s just been a very difficult year, 2020, for the transportation industry.”

Cahir said the authority has not considered ending the CapeFLYER’s services earlier than anticipated, as funding has been budgeted out for the scheduled operating season.

He considers the service to be on “firm ground.”