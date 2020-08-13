Yarmouth Seaside Festival Cancels Several Events

YARMOUTH – Due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, planners with the Yarmouth Seaside Festival have announced that parts of this year’s event have been cancelled.

The parade, craft fair, and field events have been called off in order to keep staff members, vendors, guests, and the community as a whole safe.

Planners thanked vendors and craft makers for their support, and the festival’s website now has information on how to contact them and support their work. That website can be found by clicking here.

In the meantime, planners are still hoping to hold the beach bonfire, fireworks, sand sculpture contest, and canoe/kayak race in a safe manner this year.