Patriots Fall to Titans, Brady’s Future in NE Uncertain

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots Bid to make a fourth straight Super Bowl fell far short of expectations.

The Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans last night at Gillette Stadium 20-13.

It was the earliest postseason exit for the Patriots since the 2009 season.

Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Titans, while their defense stymied Tom Brady and the Patriots offense.

The Patriots were shutout in the second half.

Brady finished with 209 yards passing and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown with just seconds remaining on the first play of the team’s final drive starting at the 1 yard line.

“I certainly wish I could do some things better, but we didn’t,” Brady said. “And it is a results business and it is about winning and losing, and things you do right and well – the better chance you have to win. We just didn’t do enough things right.”

Head coach Bill Belichick said the team just didn’t make enough plays.

“It is always disappointing to end like this, but it’s the National Football League and we just have to keep playing,” Belichick said. “We just have to play a little bit better. We just couldn’t do it.”

Question marks remain surrounding the future for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Brady said he has no plans to retire, but that he doesn’t want to predict the future.

The quarterback is a free agent and will be 43 next season.

He called the possibility of it being his last game in the NFL “pretty unlikely.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this article.