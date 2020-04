BOSTON (AP) — New England opened its first draft since the departure of quarterback Tom Brady by trading out of the first round.

The Patriots sent the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 37th and 71st selections.

The day marked the 13th straight year the Patriots have made a deal to move down on the draft board.

New England now has 13 total picks and could make as many as five picks on Day 2.