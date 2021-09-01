Barnstable Pavement Improvements Getting Underway

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable recently announced that pavement improvements are scheduled to begin on various public roads during the week of September 6, 2021.

The list of roads includes Oceanview Avenue and Poponessett Road in Cotuit, as well as Dunn’s Pond Road and Winter Street in Hyannis.

Lawrence Lynch Corp. will be doing the work.

Construction activities will include street sweeping, reduction of overgrowth, drainage improvements, replacement of curb sections, new surface installation, and restoration of disturbed areas.

Work hours will take place between 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Construction is scheduled to continue through November 23.

Through traffic on the affected roads will be maintained through construction.

Any lane closures will be supported by police details to direct traffic.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative and avoid the construction work.

The town advises motorists to exercise caution, drive slowly, and heed posted safety and detour sign when traveling through the road construction areas.

