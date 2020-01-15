You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pelosi Names Schiff, Nadler as Prosecutors for Trump Trial

January 15, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

They include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe.

Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.  

