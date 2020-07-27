Pence, Gov. Baker Meet on Nantucket to Talk Virus Response

BOSTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence met with Gov. Charlie Baker while on Nantucket Saturday to headline a fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Pence praised Massachusetts’ efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

But the Republican governor has at times been critical of Trump’s pandemic response.

In Rhode Island, police have again stepped up efforts to enforce the state’s virus restrictions in popular beach communities this weekend.

And in New Hampshire, the state Supreme Court says restrictions on in-person court proceedings will be extended at least through Aug. 17.