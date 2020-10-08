You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pence, Harris Spar Over COVID-19 in Vice Presidential Debate

Pence, Harris Spar Over COVID-19 in Vice Presidential Debate

October 8, 2020

Senator Kamala Harris (D-California). Courtesy of congress.gov.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris traded barbs through plexiglass shields Wednesday night in a debate dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris said President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans is “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

Pence said Trump has constantly put the American people first.

The president himself was back at the White House recovering from his own battle with the virus.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 