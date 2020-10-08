Pence, Harris Spar Over COVID-19 in Vice Presidential Debate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris traded barbs through plexiglass shields Wednesday night in a debate dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris said President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans is “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

Pence said Trump has constantly put the American people first.

The president himself was back at the White House recovering from his own battle with the virus.