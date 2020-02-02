You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pennsylvania Groundhog Declares Early Spring ‘a Certainty’

February 2, 2020

PUNXUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog has revealed an early spring is on the way.

At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the furry forecaster’s prediction.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues.

If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney.

That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.  

