Peter Pan Offers $10,000 Sign-On Bonus as Driver Shortage Continues

HYANNIS – As the nation continues to face a pandemic-induced workforce shortage, transit systems across the region and locally are struggling to find drivers.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has launched an aggressive recruitment campaign in response—visiting more than 20 career fairs this fall with a new streamlined hiring path.

Despite the effort, the bus line will still need to adjust some bus and trolley schedules beginning December 19.

Meanwhile, Peter Pan Bus Lines hopes to pick up new motorcoach operators with a $10,000 sign-on bonus and full benefits.

“The transportation sector has been hit very hard and what we’ve seen is a lot of people changing careers or looking for new careers. We’re kind of taking advantage of that, for people who have been in the trucking industry looking to change and go into the busing industry, or those people who have just gotten their CDL license,” said Vice-President of Safety and Security Christopher Crean.

As the nation also wrestles with a shortage of long-haul truck drivers, Crean said he hopes busing can be an attractive option for former truckers out of work.

“With the trucking industry, you’re gone for a period of time. With the motorcoach industry, you’re home every night.”

As the pandemic continues and industries struggle to hire workers, Crean said such sign-on bonuses will likely become more and more common, though Peter Pan’s own offer will be reevaluated once the company meets its current hiring needs in Boston, Cape Cod and Provincetown.

“There’s a lot of industries doing it now,” said Crean.

“I see it as something new that most employers are going to offer just to somewhat generate some interest to get people in the door.”

Those interested in the motorcoach driver position can contact Peter Pan Bus Lines here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.