Hyannis Event to Educate on Contaminant

HYANNIS – The public will have an opportunity to learn amore about PFAS and the chemical’s long-term impacts on health and the environment at the Sturgis Charter Public School Community Center in Hyannis.

The event will feature a series of short films on the contaminant, as well as a panel discussion with experts, including Silent Spring Institute’s Dr. Laurel Schaider and Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, who recently helped spearhead a bill that would phase out the chemical in consumer products.

The event will run from 1 to 3 pm on March 25.

Dr. Schaider is also leading a study in Hyannis on the long-term health effects of PFAS exposure that is still seeking volunteers.