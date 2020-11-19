You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pfizer Says It’s in Contact with Biden, Trump Over Vaccine

Pfizer Says It’s in Contact with Biden, Trump Over Vaccine

November 19, 2020

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

NEW YORK (AP)-Vaccine maker Pfizer says it’s already in regular communication with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team as part of ongoing efforts to keep all interested parties updated on its coronavirus vaccine and its distribution.

Spokeswoman Sharon Castillo says, “There is no room for politics in this process.”

Castillo said Wednesday that Pfizer maintains ongoing communication with the Trump administration, governors and leading lawmakers of both political parties in Congress. The Biden team is part of that effort.

Castillo says Pfizer is “communicating with both sides” during the transition.

There’s no word yet on a formal meeting between Biden and the pharmaceutical chiefs.

By The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 