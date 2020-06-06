Phase 2 of Massachusetts Reopening Starts Monday

BOSTON-Governor Charlie Baker has given the green light to start the second phase of Massachusetts’ reopening plan on Monday.
Businesses in industries such as lodging, dining, and retail will be able to continue to move towards normal operations. Certain protocols will be in effect for these industries; restaurants will only be permitted to allow outdoor seating, for example.
Child care centers and recreational day camps will also be allowed to reopen, and youth sports will be permitted to start up once more.
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito asked for Massachusetts residents to be supportive as more businesses reopen.
“…I just ask that you do what you can–and we’ve asked a lot of you–to support your local community and to support your businesses,” Polito said.
During the announcement Saturday afternoon, Baker said preventative measures have worked, and that statewide COVID-19 numbers suggested that the reopening plan could continue in a matter of days. However, he added that people need to remain proactive in preventing the spread of the virus.
“We’re going to continue a phased implementation of a reopening,” he continued, “because we believe that’s the best way to ensure that as we move forward here, we can sustain our reopening.”
The following is from a press release published by the Baker-Polito Administration:
The following businesses will be eligible to reopen in Step One of Phase II on June 8, with contingencies:
- Retail, with occupancy limits;
- Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance;
- Restaurants, outdoor table service only;
- Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings;
- Warehouses and distribution centers;
- Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring;
- Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements;
- Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance;
- Outdoor recreation facilities
- Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions;
- Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10;
- Driving and flight schools
- Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours;
- Funeral homes, with occupancy limits
The following businesses will be eligible reopen in Step Two of Phase II at a later date to be determined:
- Indoor table service at restaurants
- Close-contact personal services, with restrictions, including:
-
- Hair removal and replacement
-
- Nail care
-
- Skin care
-
- Massage therapy
-
- Makeup salons and makeup application services
-
- Tanning salons
-
- Tattoo, piercing and body art services
-
- Personal training, with restrictions
Full list and safety protocols available at www.mass.gov/reopening.
The Baker-Polito Administration also released other sector specific guidance:
Health care providers may also incrementally resume in-person elective, non-urgent procedures and services, including routine office visits, dental visits and vision care subject to compliance with public health and safety standards. All other in-person medical, behavioral health, dental and vision services may also resume on June 8th, except for elective cosmetic procedures and in-person day programs, which will be included in Phase III. Telehealth must continue to be utilized and prioritized to the greatest extent possible, whenever feasible and appropriate.
Limited reopening of visitation will also begin, and all visitation is subject to infection control protocol, social distancing and face coverings. Given the diversity of facilities and programs, there are specific timetables for visitation, and congregate care programs will be reaching out to families with specific details on scheduling visits.
Click here for Governor Baker’s Phase II Executive Order.
Click here for Governor Baker’s Revised Gatherings Executive Order.