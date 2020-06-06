Phase 2 of Massachusetts Reopening Starts Monday

BOSTON-Governor Charlie Baker has given the green light to start the second phase of Massachusetts’ reopening plan on Monday.

Businesses in industries such as lodging, dining, and retail will be able to continue to move towards normal operations. Certain protocols will be in effect for these industries; restaurants will only be permitted to allow outdoor seating, for example.

Child care centers and recreational day camps will also be allowed to reopen, and youth sports will be permitted to start up once more.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito asked for Massachusetts residents to be supportive as more businesses reopen.

“…I just ask that you do what you can–and we’ve asked a lot of you–to support your local community and to support your businesses,” Polito said.

During the announcement Saturday afternoon, Baker said preventative measures have worked, and that statewide COVID-19 numbers suggested that the reopening plan could continue in a matter of days. However, he added that people need to remain proactive in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We’re going to continue a phased implementation of a reopening,” he continued, “because we believe that’s the best way to ensure that as we move forward here, we can sustain our reopening.”

The following is from a press release published by the Baker-Polito Administration: