HYANNIS – David Mugar, famed as the creator of the July Fourth Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and philanthropist, died at the age of 82 Tuesday night.

Mugar was the chairman and CEO of the real estate and investment firm Mugar Enterprises, Inc., based in Boston.

Locally, he has made contributions to Cape Cod Healthcare totaling $10 million dollars, and was integral to the creation of the Cape Cod Mall, which he sold to the Simon Company in 1998.