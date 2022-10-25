You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring

Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring

October 25, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Further closures of portions of both Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road has been announced by Barnstable officials.

From Tuesday, October 25 through the spring of 2023, Phinney’s Lane will be closed to through traffic between Route 28 and Old Strawberry Hill Road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained during that time from Old Strawberry Hill Road to Route 132.

Parts of Strawberry Hill Road will be shut down from West Main Street to Craigville Beach Road.

The work is related to the ongoing sewer expansion project in Barnstable. Residents and businesses will still be able to gain access to closed roads during construction hours.

Drivers are advised to proceed through these areas with caution and to be aware of posted signs.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 