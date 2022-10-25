Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring

BARNSTABLE – Further closures of portions of both Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road has been announced by Barnstable officials.

From Tuesday, October 25 through the spring of 2023, Phinney’s Lane will be closed to through traffic between Route 28 and Old Strawberry Hill Road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained during that time from Old Strawberry Hill Road to Route 132.

Parts of Strawberry Hill Road will be shut down from West Main Street to Craigville Beach Road.

The work is related to the ongoing sewer expansion project in Barnstable. Residents and businesses will still be able to gain access to closed roads during construction hours.

Drivers are advised to proceed through these areas with caution and to be aware of posted signs.