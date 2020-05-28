Pleasant Bay Community Boating Hopeful They Can Reopen This Summer

HARWICH – Pleasant Bay Community Boating is in the process of developing campus wide protocols and procedures for social distancing, personal protection, and equipment and facility sanitation with the hopes of being able to operate this summer.

The community center is also assessing the needed changes in how they structure and deliver their programs to keep both participants and staff safe.

PBCB is expected to be able to offer boat and kayak rentals and limited adult sailing as both are included in phase 1 of the states reopening plan.

Youth sailing and the sailing and science day camp programs both fall under the “day camp” category, which is part of phase two of the reopening plan.

Regulatory guidelines and restrictions for those activities are currently being worked on by authorities, including the Harwich Health Department.

When the regulations are determined, PBCB will adjust the organization and structure of the programs to be in compliance and to provide the maximum level of safety possible.

PBCB’s ability to start the programs will depend on when the regulations and guidelines are received from authorities.

The schedule of these programs has not yet been determined, but PBCB is hopeful they will be able to start offering the programs by late June.

For more information on Pleasant Bay Community Boating or to register for one of the summer programs, click here.