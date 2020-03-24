You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Special Election Postponed

March 24, 2020

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts Senate issued an order on Monday to postpone the date of the upcoming Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate special election to Tuesday, May 19.

The election was originally scheduled for March 31, but town clerks have been concerned about the health and safety of poll workers and residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Falmouth selectman Susan Moran and Bourne attorney Jay McMahon are seeking to fill the seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo last year.

The district encompasses Plymouth, Pembroke, Falmouth, Bourne, Kingston and Sandwich.

