Plymouth Attorney Nominated for Clerk Magistrate on Nantucket

BOSTON – A Plymouth attorney has been nominated by Governor Charlie Baker for the Clerk Magistrate of the Nantucket District Court.

Donald Hart has more than 17 years of legal experience in the public and private sectors.

He held the position previously from 2013 until 2018 when he took a brief professional hiatus.

“Attorney Hart’s prior experience as Clerk Magistrate of the Nantucket District Court gives me confidence that he will continue to serve both the court and the Commonwealth,” Baker said.

“I am pleased to submit this qualified candidate to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

Hart began his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2001.

He opened the Law Office of Donald P. Hart in Holbrook in 2004, where he spent more than 9 years representing clients including criminal defendants, civil litigants and individuals planning their estates.

Hart is also the founder of the Hart Speech Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to providing advocacy and scholarships for those in the stuttering community.

Prior to his legal career, Hart served as a Vice President of Edward K. Perry Company in Braintree from 1989 to 1993, Customer Service Manager of Solid System CAD Services in Pembroke until 1999 and Law Firm Sales Representative for WestGroup in Eagan, Minnesota until 2000.

He also served as Corporate Contracts Manager for Boston Scientific Corporation from 2001 until 2004, before opening his private practice.

Hart earned his Juris Doctorate from New England School of Law in 1999, and his Bachelor’s Degree from Lesley College in 1995.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor.

Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth’s diverse population to screen judicial applications.