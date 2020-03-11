Plymouth & Brockton Launching Service From Hyannis to T.F. Green

HYANNIS – Plymouth & Brockton is launching a new bus route that will provide round trip, express service from Hyannis to T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The new route will launch Saturday with new buses.

Stops will be made in Barnstable, Sagamore, New Bedford, Fall River, and finally at T.F. Green Airport.

The route will run four round-trips every day.

“This is something that I think the folks on the Cape as well as Southeastern Mass. have been looking for a long time. It gives direct access to T.F. Green Airport,” said Plymouth & Brockton Bus Company President John Cogliano.

P & B Airport Express will also offer additional trips between New Bedford and Fall River to T.F. Green each day.

“There is of course the great benefits of using bus transportation, it’s the most cost effective way and it’s the greenest mode of transportation, it helps people enhance their personal time, it’s less stressful than driving,” said Cogliano.

“Every motor-coach that we have up to 55 passengers on that will take 55 vehicles off the road there by reducing congestion.”

“This route gives customers a great choice for travel,” said P & B Chairman and CEO Winthrop Sargent added,

“With faster and more convenient access to T.F. Green airport, passengers can take advantage of additional flight options. Our passengers are excited about the new route and Rhode Island officials and airport officials are welcoming the new customers as they expand their services and routes.”

“We are pleased to welcome P & B Airport Express to Rhode Island,” said Iftikhar Ahmed, President and CEO of Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

“Our close proximity to Cape Cod, New Bedford, and Fall River and the ease of access we provide will offer travelers a great option.”