Plymouth County Sheriff Endorses Xiarhos

PLYMOUTH – Republican candidate for State Representative in the Fifth Barnstable District Steve Xiarhos has been officially endorsed by Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph McDonald.

“As a former police officer and Deputy Chief of Police, Steve Xiarhos knows what policies will help to keep our communities safe,” said McDonald in a statement.

“Steve knows how important it is for law enforcement to have the information and resources needed to get the job done.”

Sheriff McDonald was first elected in November 2004 and sworn into office by then Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney on January 5, 2005.

McDonald previously served almost nine years as an Assistant District Attorney for Plymouth County, where he has been a lifelong resident.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.