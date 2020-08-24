Plymouth Declares Face Mask Emergency Order for Downtown

PLYMOUTH – The Town of Plymouth Board of Health recently passed an emergency order that enforces state face mask regulations in the downtown dining and shopping districts.

The board’s order follows along with Governor Charlie Baker’s Face Covering Order issued on May 1 and further clarified August 11, which states that anyone over the age of two who is in a place open to the public in the Commonwealth must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose if they cannot maintain social distance, indoors or outdoors.

The order applies to both customers and workers in the Plymouth dining and shopping districts.

Anyone inside their vehicles, eating while seated in a public establishment, or has breathing impairments or a medical diagnosis that advises against wearing a mask are exempt from the order.

Those with a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, those who need supplemental oxygen to breath, and those engaged in an outdoor exercise and are fully able to comply with social distancing requirements are also exempt.

Businesses will be required to post a sign stating that it is mandatory for everyone inside to wear a face covering and to not allow a patron to enter the establishment without a face covering.

The streets and sites that would be affected include Brewster Garden, Water Street, Pilgrim Memorial Park, Nelson Park Avenue, Town Wharf, North Park Avenue, South Park Avenue, Memorial Drive, Brewster Street, North Street, Middle Street, Carver Street, Leyden Street, Main Street, Market Street, Town Square, School Street, Court Street, South Russell Street, and Russel Street.

The order will remain in effect until a notice is given by the Board of Health that the emergency is over.

Violation of the order can result in a civil fine of up to $50 per violation.