Plymouth Named Top 25 Place to Visit

December 26, 2019

 

PLYMOUTH – Forbes has named Plymouth as a top 25 place to visit in the United States in 2020.

As the town prepares for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, federal and state investments into Plymouth of over $30 million have improved the community’s businesses and infrastructure.

Plimoth Plantation will be welcoming the fully restored Mayflower ship back for the anniversary celebration as well.

The announcement from Forbes comes on the heels of the town also being named as a top 20 place to visit in the world in 2020 by Frommer.

For more information, visit www.seeplymouth.com.

