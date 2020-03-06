Plymouth School District Cancels Classes Today After Student is Monitored for Virus

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Public Schools District is cancelling classes today in all 12 of their schools in order to disinfect classrooms and school buses, as the coronavirus continues to evolve.

This comes after a student who recently traveled to Milan, Italy was evaluated on Wednesday at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for flu-like symptoms.

Superintendent Gary Maestas said that the student was released and sent home and their condition will continue to be monitored.

The student was a member of a group that traveled to Italy during school break.

All of the staff and students who traveled to Italy with other high schools have been asked by the school district to stay home and self-isolate.

The school district also reached out to the partner school in Milan that the group traveled to, and they confirmed that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19.

Maestas said that the school district has no confirmed cases of the virus but are doing the cleaning out of an abundance of caution.

They have hired a professional cleaning service to conduct the work.

Maestas said that the company will disinfect all potential surfaces that students, staff and families have come into contact with.

“In these unusual circumstances as the national picture continues to evolve, and with the strong presence of social media, we know it is easy to begin speculating and questioning,” said Maestas.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to work at the district level to ensure that we are taking the necessary precautionary steps.”